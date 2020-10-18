BidaskClub Lowers J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JJSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.00.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.