BidaskClub Lowers Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MATW. ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $730.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 346.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.