BidaskClub Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley cut their target price on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

