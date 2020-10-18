BidaskClub Lowers Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

PLYA stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

