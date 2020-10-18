Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $708,900.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $559,740.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of -200.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.