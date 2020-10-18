Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $296.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.79.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

