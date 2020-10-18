Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.