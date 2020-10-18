Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

