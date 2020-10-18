Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE LEN opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

