Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

ATVI stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

