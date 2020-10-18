Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

