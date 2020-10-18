Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

