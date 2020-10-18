Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.9% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 101,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 450.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

