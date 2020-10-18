Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after buying an additional 9,126,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

