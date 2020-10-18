BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03, a PEG ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $26,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,063. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

