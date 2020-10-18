Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 70.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,958 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Black Knight by 386.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Black Knight by 26.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Black Knight by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 276,421 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

