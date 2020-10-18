BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lessened by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $657.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $573.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.06. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $659.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

