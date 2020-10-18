BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to $245.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $217.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $169.31.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.