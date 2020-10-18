BMO Capital Markets Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$245.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CJT. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

TSE:CJT opened at C$229.69 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$190.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$153.76.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

