Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) versus Avery Dennison (OTCMKTS:AVY) Financial Comparison

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) and Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avery Dennison and Bontex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avery Dennison $7.07 billion 1.58 $303.60 million $6.60 20.31 Bontex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than Bontex.

Profitability

This table compares Avery Dennison and Bontex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avery Dennison 7.68% 45.88% 9.38% Bontex N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Avery Dennison shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avery Dennison shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Bontex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avery Dennison and Bontex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avery Dennison 0 7 5 0 2.42 Bontex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avery Dennison presently has a consensus price target of $128.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Avery Dennison’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than Bontex.

Volatility and Risk

Avery Dennison has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bontex has a beta of -4.94, suggesting that its share price is 594% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Bontex on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films. It provides its products to the home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food market segments; architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments, as well as traffic and safety applications; and sign shops, commercial printers, and designers. The company's Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, and sustainable packaging solutions, as well as offers creative services; item-level radio-frequency identification solutions; visibility and loss prevention solutions; price ticketing and marking solutions; care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions; and brand protection and security solutions. It serves retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors, and industrial customers. The company's Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment offers tapes; pressure-sensitive adhesive based materials and converted products; medical fasteners; and performance polymers under the Fasson, Avery Dennison, and Yongle brands. It serves automotive, electronics, building and construction, general industrial, personal care, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Bontex

Bontex Inc. manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage. The company also provides non woven boards; and Strobel products. Its cellulose board and light gauge products are PVC, PU, or special size coated as per custom needs. The company's products are used in hiking/performance, work/safety, sport performance, men's dress, casual men's, casual women's, women's fashion, kids, and luggage/visor board/handbag applications. Bontex Inc. was formerly known as Georgia Bonded Fibers, Inc. and changed its name to Bontex Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buena Vista, Virginia with research and development, manufacturing, converting, and warehousing facilities primarily in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas.

