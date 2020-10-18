Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective raised by Colliers Securities from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

BCOV stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 236,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

