Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

BMY stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.