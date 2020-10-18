Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $29,871,875.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78.

AVGO stock opened at $378.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.85. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

