Brokerages Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in NetApp by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $254,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

