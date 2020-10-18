Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.42. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of CIVB opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

