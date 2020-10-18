Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $5.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.85. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $8.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.14 to $32.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of CACC opened at $333.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.99 and a 200-day moving average of $379.80. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total transaction of $2,787,703.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,495,232.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,325,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $5,152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 226.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.