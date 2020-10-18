Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report sales of $87.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.63 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $94.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $341.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.40 million to $347.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $397.99 million, with estimates ranging from $377.50 million to $418.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

