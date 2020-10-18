Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $74.66

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

AMD stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $3,541,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 38,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

