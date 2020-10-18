Brokerages Set Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) PT at C$20.36

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.36.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on Altagas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Altagas stock opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.0274954 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

