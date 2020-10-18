Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $26.94

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DNB Markets upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 4,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $64,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,571.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 104.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $179.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

