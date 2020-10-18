Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 2,117.50

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,117.50 ($27.67).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.81) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £3,455,619.45 ($4,514,788.93).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,176.03 ($28.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,943.68. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a one year high of GBX 2,437 ($31.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

