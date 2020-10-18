Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $18.90

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock worth $2,476,884. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 525,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 142,190 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 73.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 663,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 279,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 517.56, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

