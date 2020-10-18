Brokerages Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) PT at $6.67

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuronetics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $117.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

