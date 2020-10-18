Brokerages Set Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target at $10.35

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $522,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

