Brokerages Set Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Price Target at GBX 244.33

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.33 ($3.19).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.24) price target (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.84)) on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

SIG opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.07) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 227.89. Signature Aviation plc has a 52-week low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 338 ($4.42). The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65.

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) Company Profile

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

