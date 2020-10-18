Brokerages Set Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) PT at $9.93

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $284.27 million, a PE ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

