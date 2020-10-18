Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of America Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.5% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $347,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $744,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

