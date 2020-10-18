Brokers Set Expectations for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

NYSE:MMP opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 71,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.