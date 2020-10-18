Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $1,029,362.20 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.61. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,404,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

