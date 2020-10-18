Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Up 87.0% in September

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BFST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

