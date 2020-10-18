Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) vs. Green Planet Group (NASDAQ:GNPG) Financial Comparison

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Green Planet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 69.88%. Given Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calumet Specialty Products Partners is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners -1.89% -314.00% -2.20% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Green Planet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners $3.45 billion 0.08 -$43.60 million ($0.55) -6.04 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Planet Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Summary

Calumet Specialty Products Partners beats Green Planet Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods. The company's Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

