Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $117,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $658.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.