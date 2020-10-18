Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 476 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6,922.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,362.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,070 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $199.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.12. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.81 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.