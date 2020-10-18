Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 74,065 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a current ratio of 133.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.