Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Leidos by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Leidos by 82,500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 45.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.