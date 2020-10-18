Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 840,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,801,000 after buying an additional 329,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.