Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 11,654 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.78. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

