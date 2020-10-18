Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,136 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Masonite International stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

