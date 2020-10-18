Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 5,140 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $82,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,446.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,762 shares of company stock worth $957,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.