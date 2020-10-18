Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

